× NOPD: Man arrested for fatal shooting on Mardi Gras parade route

NEW ORLEANS — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death that happened Tuesday afternoon along the St. Charles Avenue parade route.

According to NOPD, Eddie Dingle turned himself in Friday (Feb. 16) at his attorney’s office.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Maurice Williams in the 2400 block of St. Charles Avenue about 4:35 p.m. Mardi Gras Day. Williams died later at a local hospital.

Dingle has been booked on a second-degree murder charge.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Thaddeus Williams at 504-658-5300.