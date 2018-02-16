NOPD looking for man missing since Mardi Gras Day

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who and disappeared on Mardi Gras Day.

Fifty-seven-year-old Johnny Gatlin was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on February 13 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street, according to the NOPD.

Gatlin is about 5’8” tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and white baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Johnny Gatlin is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.