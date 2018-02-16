× ‘Mr. Okra’ passes away at 75

NEW ORLEANS – Iconic local fixture Arthur “Mr. Okra” Robinson, Sr. has passed away at 75.

Mr. Okra would roll through New Orleans neighborhoods every day selling fresh produce out of the back of his custom truck, which was decorated with hand-painted phrases and scene.

Musicians, filmmakers, and photographers were all drawn to the unique, “only in New Orleans” character, and many locals depended on Mr. Okra for their produce.

Mr. Okra reached such a level of notoriety that the community banded together in 2009 to buy him a new truck after his original truck broke down.

In 2017, Southern Living Magazine named Mr. Okra one of the “Southerners of the Year.”

He will be missed every day, and there will never be another Mr. Okra.