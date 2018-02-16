× Louisiana keeping more of your paycheck starting Friday

BATON ROUGE — The U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by Congress and approved by President Donald Trump means Louisiana is withholding more state taxes from your paycheck.

The new withholding tables for employers are effective today (Feb. 16).

Louisiana is expected to rake in an additional $226 million from the extra tax withholdings, according to the Associated Press.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue says the state is holding back more money to make sure people aren’t hit with higher tax liabilities at the end of the year. Click here for the updated withholding tables.