NEW ORLEANS -- Monday on President's Day will mark the one year anniversary of the Oscar-nominated film Get Out.

The critically acclaimed film is up for best director, best outstanding performance by a cast, and best picture.

AMC Theaters will be holding free Get Out screenings on President's Day at select theaters including a 7 p.m. screening at AMC Theaters in Elmwood.

It's all a part of the #getoutoneyearlater campaign. Tickets are limited so get yours now.