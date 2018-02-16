Flashback Friday: When Larry the Cable Guy visited Mr. Okra in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- "I have oranges and bananas. I have pineapples and strawberries."

The sounds of New Orleans streets will never be the same.

Iconic produce man Arthur "Mr. Okra" Robinson, Sr., known for delivering his produce to customers on his truck equipped with a PA system to announce his veggies for the day, died Thursday night. He was 75 years old.

Mr. Okra had been selling vegetables since he was 15 years old. He started with his father on a horse and buggy, later graduating to his own colorfully painted truck.

His health problems last summer forced Mr. Okra to park his truck for a few months.

In 2011, comedian Larry the Cable Guy came to New Orleans to interview Mr. Okra about his traveling produce business.

Watch the video above to learn why Larry the Cable Guy called Mr. Okra "my kinda guy."