Five reasons to visit the Bayou Gardens open house on Saturday

LACOMBE, LA — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is hosting an open house on Saturday at the Bayou Gardens of its Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex in Lacombe.

The open house runs from 9:00 to 4:00. Here are 5 reasons you should go:

CAMELLIAS The property is more than 100 acres and has a camellia garden with tours. HISTORY The property was once owned by former Louisiana governor Richard Leche. It was also served as a seminary and has a grave yard for priests who taught there. KIDS ACTIVITIES Kids can collect camellia blossoms from the ground and have them treated with wax to preserve them for up to two weeks. There will also be crafts, and the interactive exhibits at the Visitor Center are a must see. OTHER REFUGES The Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex has a total of 8 refuges that include Bogue Chitto and Big Branch Marsh. THE PRICE The open house is free!

The event will have history tours at 11:00 and 2:00. There will be Camellia tours at 10:00, 12:30, and 3:00.