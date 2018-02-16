Cookin’ with Nino: 4 Herb Blackened Shrimp Pasta
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. Rouses Wild Caught Shrimp 21 count (defrosted) if frozen
- 1 cup Rouses Olive oil
- 2 tbsp. Brummel and Brown Spread
- 4 cloves fresh garlic minced
- 1 tbsp. fresh rosemary finely cut
- 1 tbsp. fresh basil finely cut
- 1 tbsp. fresh thyme finely cut
- 1 tbsp. fresh oregano finely cut
- 1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- 2 tbsp. Chef Paul’s Blackened Seafood Magic
- 1 lb. Rotini Noodles cooked
Instructions:
- In a hot black iron skillet, add Brummel and Brown, and shrimp.
- Sprinkle Blackening Seasoning over shrimp and cook on high stirring constantly for about 5 minutes until shrimp are cooked (can easily be broken in 1/2 with a fork)
- Set aside!!!!!
- In another skillet, add olive oil and garlic, cook on high heat for 2-3 minutes until garlic starts to brown.
- Remove from heat and now add all cut 4 herbs, and red pepper flakes
- Stir and allow residual heat to cook herbs and pepper flakes.
- Add blackened shrimp to herbed oil mixture
- Spoon over cooked Pasta
