Cookin’ with Nino: 4 Herb Blackened Shrimp Pasta

Posted 11:10 AM, February 16, 2018, by

4 Herb Blackened Shrimp Pasta

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. Rouses Wild Caught Shrimp 21 count (defrosted) if frozen
  • 1 cup Rouses Olive oil
  • 2 tbsp. Brummel and Brown Spread
  • 4 cloves fresh garlic minced
  • 1 tbsp. fresh rosemary finely cut
  • 1 tbsp. fresh basil finely cut
  • 1 tbsp. fresh thyme finely cut
  • 1 tbsp. fresh oregano finely cut
  • 1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2 tbsp. Chef Paul’s Blackened Seafood Magic
  • 1 lb. Rotini Noodles cooked

Instructions:

  1. In a hot black iron skillet, add Brummel and Brown, and shrimp.
  2. Sprinkle Blackening Seasoning over shrimp and cook on high stirring constantly for about 5 minutes until shrimp are cooked (can easily be broken in 1/2 with a fork)
  3. Set aside!!!!!
  4. In another skillet, add olive oil and garlic, cook on high heat for 2-3 minutes until garlic starts to brown.
  5. Remove from heat and now add all cut 4 herbs, and red pepper flakes
  6. Stir and allow residual heat to cook herbs and pepper flakes.
  7. Add blackened shrimp to herbed oil mixture
  8. Spoon over cooked Pasta

*********

Click here for more information about Rouses Markets.

Related stories