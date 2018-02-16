× 20-year-old Alabama man killed in Terrebonne Parish motorcycle crash

THIBODAUX – A 20-year-old Alabama man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding slammed into a van near Thibodaux this morning.

Timothy Burns of Brantley, Alabama, was traveling south on LA 20 on a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle around 6:30 a.m. when he collided with a Mercedes Sprinter van, according to the Louisiana State Police.

The van, which was driven by a 20-year-old Thibodaux man, was turning left onto US 90 West when Burns approached at a high rate of speed and struck the van.

Burns was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, but he sustained fatal injuries despite the head protection, according to the LSP.

The driver of the van tested negative for alcohol, and lab tests for Burns are pending.