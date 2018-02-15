NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Spicy, salty & sweet is the trifecta of a good meal. Test Kitchen Taylor is testing her ramen crafting skills in today's Would You Eat It!
Peanut Butter & Jelly Ramen
1 Packet of Ramen
2 tbsp Sesame oil
1 1/2 tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar
1 tsp Minced Garlic
2 1/2 tbsp Strawberry Jelly
3 tbsp Peanut Butter
1 tsp Sriracha
Cook the ramen according the package instructions - discard flavor packet.
As Ramen boils, combine sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, minced garlic, strawberry jelly, peanut butter, and sriracha.
Drain ramen and combine with sauce in a hot pan.
