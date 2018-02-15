Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Spicy, salty & sweet is the trifecta of a good meal. Test Kitchen Taylor is testing her ramen crafting skills in today's Would You Eat It!

Peanut Butter & Jelly Ramen

1 Packet of Ramen

2 tbsp Sesame oil

1 1/2 tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar

1 tsp Minced Garlic

2 1/2 tbsp Strawberry Jelly

3 tbsp Peanut Butter

1 tsp Sriracha

Cook the ramen according the package instructions - discard flavor packet.

As Ramen boils, combine sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, minced garlic, strawberry jelly, peanut butter, and sriracha.

Drain ramen and combine with sauce in a hot pan.

