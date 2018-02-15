These cakes will blow your mind!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- For the ultimate showstopping bake, it has to be a gravity-defying cake.

While elements of the cake may seem like they're floating in thin air, it's really just simple scaffolding (plastic balloon sticks), concealed within the cake and disguised with fondant and candy, that creates the spellbinding illusion.

"My co-author and I loved creating cakes that wow people, they're our party trick!," said Francesca Librae

These cakes are incredibly fun and beautiful, and are sure to be the star attraction at your next celebration. While they may seem complicated, they really aren't. Each of the 45 projects features step-by-step instructions with a photo for each step, making the decorating process foolproof and surprisingly easy.

"I'm an amateur, so if I can do it you can do it," said Librae.

Her book, "Gravity Cakes!" has 45 different cake designs to inspire you for your next bake-off.