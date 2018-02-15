Students injured when school bus and pickup truck collide

FRANKLINTON, LA — Several students were injured this afternoon when a school bus and pickup truck were involved in an accident in Washington Parish.

According to deputies with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s office, the bus was bringing kids home from a school in Franklinton and had stopped to allow some of the students to exit.

That’s when, deputies say, a pickup slammed into the rear of the bus.

It happened on Highway 25 north of Franklinton.

Deputies say the driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to Riverside Medical Center in Franklinton and from there was airlifted to North Oaks Hospital in Hammond. As of Thursday afternoon, there was no word on his condition at the hospital. Deputies say there were no other people on board the pickup truck.

The driver of the bus and several students reported minor injuries, according to deputies. Northshore Emergency Services medical personnel arrived at the scene and assessed the injuries. One student was taken by ambulance to Riverside Medical Center. A few others were taken to the hospital by their parents, according to WPSO Chief Deputy Mike Haley.

There was no information as of Thursday evening on the ages of the students.

Louisiana State Police Troop L is handling the investigation. At this point, there’s no word on whether the driver of the pickup truck will face any charges. Washington Parish deputies say they’re withholding the name of the driver until his family is notified.