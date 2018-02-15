× Search continues for suspect following Mardi Gras shootings

NEW ORLEANS — Two days have passed since Mardi Gras, and the NOPD is still searching for suspects following multiple shootings.

“I believe this, by and large, was a safe Mardi Gras,” NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said at a press conference on February 14.

While the chief called it safe, others are calling it violent.

Eight people were shot on Mardi Gras Day, and three of those shooting victims were killed.

“While we are outraged by this senseless violence, especially at a parade, which is an event for families and children trying to have a good time, we are not discouraged, and we will not be dismayed,” Harrison said.

Despite criticism, Chief Harrison did not link the violence to Mardi Gras, saying it could have happened anywhere. He says the shooting in the Ninth Ward was gang related.

Those involved with the two shootings along the parade route knew each other. Their arguments escalated into gun fire.

“Don’t bring guns to parades. Don’t bring guns to where you’re drinking,” Harrison said.

The NOPD did release a surveillance photo of the suspect wanted for the first double shooting.

It took place during the Krewe of Elks parade in the CBD on Union Street near Carondelet — just a few blocks away from where Rex toasted his Queen.

One person was hit in the head. They’re in critical condition. The second victim — a juvenile — was struck in the leg. He is in stable condition.

Police also need your help tracking down 21-year-old Eddie Dingle for the second shooting on the Uptown parade route. He’s wanted for Second Degree Murder.

Police working the parade route found a 30-year-old man shot several times on Saint Charles near Second Street. He later died at the hospital.

No suspects named at this time for the third shooting in the Ninth Ward. We’ve learned that Jamar Robinson and Byron Jackson were killed. Police say someone pulled up to a car at Saint Claude Avenue near Andry Street, and fired into the car. Three others inside were treated at the hospital.

Chief Harrison says the people responsible will be held accountable.

“We remain laser focused to our commitment to making the people of New Orleans safe, and to bringing violent criminals to justice,” Harrison said.

Despite this deadly violence, the chief says, over Mardi Gras, they made 471 arrests.

Forty-eight guns were taken from the parade routes and French Quarter alone.

If you know anything about the cases call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

29.951066 -90.071532