Oretha Castle Haley’s determination and sophistication

NEW ORLEANS--February is Black History Month, a month-long celebration remembering the important contributions that African Americans have made in our nation's history.

In honor of Black History Month, News with a Twist is featuring the people and places of New Orleans and beyond that helped to shape our community.

Today we salute Oretha Castle Haley.

Activist and friend Jerome Smith reflected, "Oretha and I were classmates in school. We all came from Clark High School. You have to do that in terms of the spiritual essence of a person and being female. She could confront a situation with a determination and a sophistication that has yet to be duplicated . Sometimes I don't like to discuss it because I can't express the loss (to the movement). Her definition of school was about liberation and betterment of person and non surrender."

