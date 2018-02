× NOPD investigates shooting in Central City

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Central City.

It happened around 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Josephine and Magnolia.

The unidentified victim was shot in the head and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim’s identity and his condition have not yet been released.

