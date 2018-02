Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Hundreds of people showed up for the free screening of Black Panther in Elmwood.

The free event wouldn't have been possible without New Orleans attorney Juan LaFonta. Juan said that the outcome was so overwhelming that he had to buy out a second theater to accommodate more folks.

Celebrities like Dee 1, Big Freeda, Saints players and more are to arrive to the free screening.

Black Panther is in theaters and is the first mainstream American comic book to feature a black superhero.