Fish Fry-Day 2018: Where to find the best Lenten seafood plates
NEW ORLEANS — Lent is here, which means fish fry Fridays are back in and around New Orleans.
The seafood plates are sold on Fridays throughout Lent, when many Catholics and other denominations stay away from meat.
Here’s a list of area seafood fries, courtesy the Archdiocese of New Orleans. Do you have a fish fry to add to the list? Send it to news@wgno.com.
ORLEANS PARISH
All Saints, 300 Ptolemy St., New Orleans (Algiers)
Dates: February 14, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23
Menu: Fried fish, eggplant casserole, stuffed crab with macaroni and cheese or French fries, potato salad, vegetables, dessert
Price: $8-$12
Eat-in or take-out; call-in orders begin at 10 am
St. Rita, 65 Fontainebleau Dr., New Orleans
Dates: March 2 and 16
Menu: Fried fish, macaroni and cheese, pease, potato or green salad, bread, cake, and drink
Price: $10
Take-out available
Mater Dolorosa, corner of Dublin and Plum Streets, New Orleans
Dates: February 23, March 9, and 23
Menu: fried fish, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, fries, and bread
Price: $10
St. Gabriel the Archangel, 4700 Pineda St., New Orleans
Dates: February 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23
Menu: Fried or baked fish, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, green or potato salad, dessert, and drink
Price: varies; buy 10, get one free
Dine-in or take-out
St. James Major, 3736 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans
Dates: February 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23
Menu: Fried fish with potato salad, green peas and bread
Price: $10
Our Lady of the Rosary, 3368 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans
Dates: February 23, March 2 and 9
Menu: Fried fish, French fries, cole slaw, and green beans
Dine-in or take-out
St. Francis of Assisi, 5951 Patton St., New Orleans
Dates: March 9 and 23
Menu: Fried fish dinner
Price: $10; child’s plate: $5
JEFFERSON PARISH
Our Lady of the Angels, 6851 River Road, Waggaman
Dates: February 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23
Menu: fried fish dinners, shrimp and okra dinner, or blackened fish with alternating weekly specials
Price: varies
Dine-in or take-out (11 am to 1 pm)
St. Angela Merici, 835 Melody Dr., Metairie
Dates: February 23, March 9 and 23
Menu: Choice of fried fish dinner, grilled fish dinner, fried shrimp plate, gumbo, children’s plate, or cheese pizza
Prices: Range from $2 to $13
Dine-in or drive-thru service available on Pomona St.
St. Benilde, 1901 Division St., Metairie
Dates: February 23 and March 23
Menu: Fried fish plate, fried shrimp plate, combo plate, soft shell crab plate, grilled redfish with shrimp cream sauce, seafood muffuletta, crab and corn bisque, shrimp taco, or cheese pizza
Price: $2-$14
Dine-in or take-out
St. Louis King of France, 1600 Lake Ave., Metairie
Dates: February 23, March 2 and 9
Menu: Fish, shrimp, or combo plate includes corn, French fries, and bread
Price: $10
Dine-in, take-out and drive-thru service available
Divine Mercy, 4337 Sal Lentinni Pkwy., Kenner
Dates: February 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23
Menu: Fried fish, spicy boiled potatoes, corn and bread
Price: $8
St. Ann, 3601 Transcontinental Dr., Metairie
Dates: February 23 and March 9
Menu: fish, corn on the cob, boiled potatoes, and bread
Price: $10
St. Catherine Of Siena Catholic Church, 105 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie
Dates: February 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23
Menu: Fish, shrimp, soft shell crab or combo plates including hushpuppies, French fries and Italian salad.
Price: $9 (pizza available for $2 a slice)
Dine in or take out.
St. Agnes, 3310 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson
Dates: Feb. 23, March 9, and March 23
Menu: catfish, shrimp, fries, cole slaw, bread and ice tea
Cost: $10.00
St. Joachim Church, 5505 Barataria Blvd., Marrero
Dates: Feb. 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23.
Menu: Fish plates, with fries, cole slaw, bread and snack.
Price: $7 (3 Pieces), $8 (four pieces)
Dine-in and take-out available.
Visitation of Our Lady, 3500 Ames Blvd, Marrero
Dates: Feb. 14, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Menu: Fish, shrimp and oyster po-boys and dinners as well as specialty platters of baked potato with crawfish étouffée and fried shrimp; broiled fish with baked potato bread and cole slaw; fish topped with crawfish étouffée with cole slaw and hush puppies. Kid’s plates available as well, along with sides.
Prices: $9-15; Kids’s plates, $6-$8.
ST. TAMMANY PARISH
St. Anselm, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville
Dates: February 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23
Menu: Fried shrimp, fried catfish, soft-shelled crab
Price: varied by item; child’s plates available
Dine-in beginning at 5 pm; take-out available
Most Holy Trinity, 501 Holy Trinity Dr., Covington
Dates: February 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23
Menu: Fried catfish, shrimp or combo plate with macaroni and cheese or fires, salad, hush puppies, French bread, drink, or grilled shrimp salad
Price: $11; Child’s plate is $6
Dine-in or take-out
St. Genevieve, 58203 Hwy. 433, Slidell
Dates: February 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23
Menu: Fried fish, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, green peas, and bread
Price: $8
Deliveries for four or more orders available by calling (985) 285-4016
St. Margaret Mary, 10 50 Robert Blvd., Slidell
Dates: February 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23
Dine-in or take-out
Our Lady of Lourdes, 345 Westchester Place, Slidell
Dates: February 23, March 2, 9, and 16
Menu: Fried fish, fried shrimp, or baked fish topped with grilled shrimp served with crab-boiled smashed potatoes, salad, and bread
Price: $9-$11
Dine-in or drive-thru
St. Benedict Catholic Church, 20370 Smith Rd., Covington
Dates: February 23, March 9, and March 23
Menu: fried fish and/or shrimp, potato salad or French fries, coleslaw, and dessert
Cost: $10
Dine-in or take-out
St. John of the Cross, 61030 Brier Lake Drive, Lacombe
Dates: February 23, March 9 and 23
Menu: Fried fish, shrimp, or combo plate with Cajun smashed potatoes, hush puppies, and bread
Price: $9-$10
Dine-in or take-out
PLAQUEMINES PARISH
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 9030 Hwy, 23, Belle Chasse
Dates: February 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23
Menu: Fried fish, fired oysters, French fries, white beans, and cole slaw
Price: varies by item
Take-out available
ST. CHARLES PARISH
St. Mark, 10773 River Road, Ama
Dates: February 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23
Menu: Fried fish plates, shrimp plates, half and half plates, or shrimp stew with cole slaw, fires or potato salad, bread
Prices: $9-$12; Child’s plate is $5
Dine-in beginning at 5 pm, call-in orders accepted beginning at 4 pm
St. John the Baptist, 15405 Hwy 90, Paradis
Dates: February 23, March 9 and 23
Menu: fried fish with white beans, bread, and salad or seafood gumbo with potato salad
Price: $10
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH
Ascension of Our Lord, 1809 Greenwood Dr., LaPlace
Dates: February 14, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23
Menu: Fried fish with Cajun boiled corn, and potatoes
Price $6-$8
Drive-thru and take-out only