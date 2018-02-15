× Fish Fry-Day 2018: Where to find the best Lenten seafood plates

NEW ORLEANS — Lent is here, which means fish fry Fridays are back in and around New Orleans.

The seafood plates are sold on Fridays throughout Lent, when many Catholics and other denominations stay away from meat.

Here’s a list of area seafood fries, courtesy the Archdiocese of New Orleans. Do you have a fish fry to add to the list? Send it to news@wgno.com.

ORLEANS PARISH

All Saints, 300 Ptolemy St., New Orleans (Algiers)

Dates: February 14, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23

Menu: Fried fish, eggplant casserole, stuffed crab with macaroni and cheese or French fries, potato salad, vegetables, dessert

Price: $8-$12

Eat-in or take-out; call-in orders begin at 10 am

St. Rita, 65 Fontainebleau Dr., New Orleans

Dates: March 2 and 16

Menu: Fried fish, macaroni and cheese, pease, potato or green salad, bread, cake, and drink

Price: $10

Take-out available

Mater Dolorosa, corner of Dublin and Plum Streets, New Orleans

Dates: February 23, March 9, and 23

Menu: fried fish, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, fries, and bread

Price: $10

St. Gabriel the Archangel, 4700 Pineda St., New Orleans

Dates: February 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23

Menu: Fried or baked fish, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, green or potato salad, dessert, and drink

Price: varies; buy 10, get one free

Dine-in or take-out

St. James Major, 3736 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans

Dates: February 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23

Menu: Fried fish with potato salad, green peas and bread

Price: $10

Our Lady of the Rosary, 3368 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans

Dates: February 23, March 2 and 9

Menu: Fried fish, French fries, cole slaw, and green beans

Dine-in or take-out

St. Francis of Assisi, 5951 Patton St., New Orleans

Dates: March 9 and 23

Menu: Fried fish dinner

Price: $10; child’s plate: $5

JEFFERSON PARISH

Our Lady of the Angels, 6851 River Road, Waggaman

Dates: February 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23

Menu: fried fish dinners, shrimp and okra dinner, or blackened fish with alternating weekly specials

Price: varies

Dine-in or take-out (11 am to 1 pm)

St. Angela Merici, 835 Melody Dr., Metairie

Dates: February 23, March 9 and 23

Menu: Choice of fried fish dinner, grilled fish dinner, fried shrimp plate, gumbo, children’s plate, or cheese pizza

Prices: Range from $2 to $13

Dine-in or drive-thru service available on Pomona St.

St. Benilde, 1901 Division St., Metairie

Dates: February 23 and March 23

Menu: Fried fish plate, fried shrimp plate, combo plate, soft shell crab plate, grilled redfish with shrimp cream sauce, seafood muffuletta, crab and corn bisque, shrimp taco, or cheese pizza

Price: $2-$14

Dine-in or take-out

St. Louis King of France, 1600 Lake Ave., Metairie

Dates: February 23, March 2 and 9

Menu: Fish, shrimp, or combo plate includes corn, French fries, and bread

Price: $10

Dine-in, take-out and drive-thru service available

Divine Mercy, 4337 Sal Lentinni Pkwy., Kenner

Dates: February 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23

Menu: Fried fish, spicy boiled potatoes, corn and bread

Price: $8

St. Ann, 3601 Transcontinental Dr., Metairie

Dates: February 23 and March 9

Menu: fish, corn on the cob, boiled potatoes, and bread

Price: $10

St. Catherine Of Siena Catholic Church, 105 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie

Dates: February 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23

Menu: Fish, shrimp, soft shell crab or combo plates including hushpuppies, French fries and Italian salad.

Price: $9 (pizza available for $2 a slice)

Dine in or take out.

St. Agnes, 3310 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson

Dates: Feb. 23, March 9, and March 23

Menu: catfish, shrimp, fries, cole slaw, bread and ice tea

Cost: $10.00

St. Joachim Church, 5505 Barataria Blvd., Marrero

Dates: Feb. 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23.

Menu: Fish plates, with fries, cole slaw, bread and snack.

Price: $7 (3 Pieces), $8 (four pieces)

Dine-in and take-out available.

Visitation of Our Lady, 3500 Ames Blvd, Marrero

Dates: Feb. 14, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Menu: Fish, shrimp and oyster po-boys and dinners as well as specialty platters of baked potato with crawfish étouffée and fried shrimp; broiled fish with baked potato bread and cole slaw; fish topped with crawfish étouffée with cole slaw and hush puppies. Kid’s plates available as well, along with sides.

Prices: $9-15; Kids’s plates, $6-$8.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

St. Anselm, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville

Dates: February 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23

Menu: Fried shrimp, fried catfish, soft-shelled crab

Price: varied by item; child’s plates available

Dine-in beginning at 5 pm; take-out available

Most Holy Trinity, 501 Holy Trinity Dr., Covington

Dates: February 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23

Menu: Fried catfish, shrimp or combo plate with macaroni and cheese or fires, salad, hush puppies, French bread, drink, or grilled shrimp salad

Price: $11; Child’s plate is $6

Dine-in or take-out

St. Genevieve, 58203 Hwy. 433, Slidell

Dates: February 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23

Menu: Fried fish, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, green peas, and bread

Price: $8

Deliveries for four or more orders available by calling (985) 285-4016

St. Margaret Mary, 10 50 Robert Blvd., Slidell

Dates: February 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23

Dine-in or take-out

Our Lady of Lourdes, 345 Westchester Place, Slidell

Dates: February 23, March 2, 9, and 16

Menu: Fried fish, fried shrimp, or baked fish topped with grilled shrimp served with crab-boiled smashed potatoes, salad, and bread

Price: $9-$11

Dine-in or drive-thru

St. Benedict Catholic Church, 20370 Smith Rd., Covington

Dates: February 23, March 9, and March 23

Menu: fried fish and/or shrimp, potato salad or French fries, coleslaw, and dessert

Cost: $10

Dine-in or take-out

St. John of the Cross, 61030 Brier Lake Drive, Lacombe

Dates: February 23, March 9 and 23

Menu: Fried fish, shrimp, or combo plate with Cajun smashed potatoes, hush puppies, and bread

Price: $9-$10

Dine-in or take-out

PLAQUEMINES PARISH

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 9030 Hwy, 23, Belle Chasse

Dates: February 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23

Menu: Fried fish, fired oysters, French fries, white beans, and cole slaw

Price: varies by item

Take-out available

ST. CHARLES PARISH

St. Mark, 10773 River Road, Ama

Dates: February 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23

Menu: Fried fish plates, shrimp plates, half and half plates, or shrimp stew with cole slaw, fires or potato salad, bread

Prices: $9-$12; Child’s plate is $5

Dine-in beginning at 5 pm, call-in orders accepted beginning at 4 pm

St. John the Baptist, 15405 Hwy 90, Paradis

Dates: February 23, March 9 and 23

Menu: fried fish with white beans, bread, and salad or seafood gumbo with potato salad

Price: $10

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH

Ascension of Our Lord, 1809 Greenwood Dr., LaPlace

Dates: February 14, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, and 23

Menu: Fried fish with Cajun boiled corn, and potatoes

Price $6-$8

Drive-thru and take-out only