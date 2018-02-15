Delgado wins season opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- Delgado Community College got the 2018 baseball season rolling with a convincing 10-1 win over the College of St. Joseph in the 20th annual "Rags" Scheuermann Memorial Tournament Thursday night.

The Dolphins put-up 4 runs in the first inning and never looked back. With 2 on, Blake Freeman hit a home run to right field, putting Delgado up 3-0, scoring Brandon Duhon and Blake Way. Then later in the first, Grant Schulz scored when Hayden Fuentes hit into the fielder's choice.

On the mound, it was Mason Mayfield who got the start and the win for Delgado (1-0) and Brock Daniels came-in to close things-out with 3 innings of work in relief.

Next-up in the tournament, Delgado takes-on Pensacola State at 5:00 p.m. Friday, followed by round two with St. Joseph after.