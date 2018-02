× 7-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Covington parking lot

COVINGTON – A seven-year-old child was struck by a vehicle and killed in the parking lot of a Covington shopping center this morning.

The fatal incident occurred in the Shoppes Nord du Lac parking lot on Highway 21, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

No further details have been released at this time.

