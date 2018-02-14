Watch King Okeanos LXIX give wild toast at Gallier Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - There were dozens of Kings and Queens of Carnival Krewes during Mardi Gras 2018, but the King of the Krewe of Okeanos may have had the most fun.

Las Vegas obstetrician Dr. R. Marcus Vennart made the trip to New Orleans in time to reign as King Okeanos LXIX, and he was going to make every second count.

As soon as the King’s float pulled up to Gallier Hall for the King’s traditional toast on the afternoon of February 11, the regally clad Vennart kicked things off by breaking into an impromptu dance.

Vennart quickly lost his balance and nearly fell off the float, but that scary moment didn’t dampen his spirits.

When it was time to address the cheering crowd and assembled city officials, Vennart decided to wing it.

“I had this tremendous speech prepared, that I, uh, can’t do,” he said.

Vennart went on to wax poetic about his love for New Orleans, his krewe, and Mardi Gras, among other things, before offering a toast to the city.

After the toast, Vennart tossed the champagne flute to the ground, which is part of the tradition, and turned to vamp to the cheering crowd.

The MC at Gallier Hall had to ask Vennart to please sit down and secure himself with a harness so he wouldn’t fall off the float, but Vennart was busy offering fist bumps to his Royal Paiges and attendant.

Eventually, Vennart sat down, much to the delight of the spectators, but he sprang to his feet seconds later.

“Make sure you put your harness on, your majesty,” the MC says. “Put your harness on, OK?”

It’s good to be king, especially during Mardi Gras, and Vennart clearly loved every second of his reign.