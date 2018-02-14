Valentine’s Questionnaire at the Prytania Theatre

NEW ORLEANS -- Ahhh, it's the day of love.
Over at the 104-year-old Prytania Theatre, a special showing of a romance classic, Cary Grant's "An Affair to Remember," was shown for Valentine's Day.
We thought this was the perfect place to ask movie-goers about their relationships.
Click on the video for their candid answers!
Click here for more information on the Prytania Theatre.
For Valentine's Day fun, ask your significant other these questions:
- What is your favorite memory of us?
- What is your idea of a romantic vacation?
- Was is love at first sight when we met?
- What is your favorite dessert?
- If you could re-live one date with me, what would it be?
- If we could have a destination wedding, where would we go?
- If we were offered only one last day to live, what meal would you want to eat with me?
- Who is more clean around the house, me or you?
- Who wears the pants in the relationship, me or you?
- What is my favorite classic movie?