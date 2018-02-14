Pelicans win third-straight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The Pelicans defeated the Lakers Wednesday night 139-117, tying a franchise high for points in a game. New Orleans has now won 3-straight heading into the All-Star break.

The Pels got out to a fast start, putting-up another franchise record of 46 points in the opening quarter. But the excitement in the first half was far from over. Rajon Rondo and Isaiah Thomas were both ejected and Lakers Head Coach Luke Walton was tossed in the second quarter. On top of that, the Pels had a scary moment in the first quarter when Anthony Davis headed to the locker room with a groin injury. He returned to action in the second quarter though, where he showed no signs of injury, scoring 23 of his 31 first half points in the second quarter.

Davis led the Pels with 42 points, 15 rebounds for his 32nd double-double of the season and 5th 40-point game of the season. Jrue Holiday added 24 points, 11 assists, while Darius Miller finished with 19 points and Nikola Mirotic had 16 points, 7 assists.

"I thought we did a good job of getting out and running and creating easy baskets," said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry. "It's really tough transition defense- wise to try and get back and get yourselves set because by the time they score a basket they're right back on top of you. But once again, I thought we maintained our poise. We kept doing what we needed to do. We had some line-ups out there tonight that hadn't played together at all, but I thought everyone did a good job and the ball movement was great. 35 assists... I think when you have that, you've done a good job."

The Pelicans (31-26) are off the for the All-Star break through the weekend and return to action next Friday, Feb. 23 when they host the Heat.