Nothing says ‘I Love You’ like a hunk of meat: for your sweetie, it’s the Ribeye of Love

THIBODAUX, La - Nothing says love like a big hunk of meat.

That's the theory of Donald Bourgeois of Bourgeois Meat Market in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Donald is the Bourgeois butcher.

He's an artist, actually, who created a red meat masterpiece.

It's a steak carved into the shape of a heart.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood travels about an hour from New Orleans to show you the world's first - Ribeye of Love.

It's a steak.

It's a ribeye.

And it's in the shape, appropriately for Valentine's Day, of a heart.

It's in the city of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

That's where love is in the air.

That's where Wild Bill smells something.

It's not chocolate.

It's not the aroma from fake flowers.

It's not those little candy hearts with famous sayings etched in sugar.

Wild Bill follows his nose.

For Wild Bill and his nose, that's never a problem.

Wild Bill follows his nose over to Bourgeois Meat Market where the sign on the market says, "Miracles in Meat since 1891".

That's a lot of miracles.

That's a lot of meat.

And that's where Donald Bourgeois, the butcher, you remember says the idea comes from his head.

And it also comes from his heart.

Donald says his market carved up a few of these Ribeyes of Love a few years ago. People gobbled them up. And now they've become a Valentine's Day tradition ever since.

Nothing says, "I love you" like a big heart.

And when it's a ribeye, it really is real love.