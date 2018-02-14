NOPD identifies suspect in fatal Mardi Gras Day shooting on St. Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has identified a suspect in a Mardi Gras Day shooting on St. Charles Avenue.

Twenty-one-year-old Eddie Dingle is suspected of shooting and killing a man in the 2400 block of At. Charles around 4:35 p.m. on February 13, according to the NOPD.

Officers walking along the Uptown parade route heard shots ring out from the opposite side of the route, where no floats were passing, and rushed over to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Dingle and the unidentified victim were involved in a verbal altercation before Dingle pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to the NOPD.

The victim later died at a hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Eddie Dingle or information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Thaddeus Williams at (504) 658-5300.