Man shot dead outside Central City convenience store

NEW ORLEANS – A man found lying in the driveway of a Central City convenience store this morning with a gunshot wound to his head passed away a short time later after he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Gunshots were reported in the 1800 block of Magnolia Street around 10:30 a.m., according to the NOPD.

Responding officers found the unidentified victim and called for EMS assistance.

The NOPD has not yet released the identity of the victim or a possible motive for the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact Homicide Detective Dedbra Norman at (504) 658-5300.