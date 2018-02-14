Love It, Like It, Hate It: Valentine’s Chocolates!

Valentine’s Day is today, but some of us may still be picking up a last minute treat for our Valentine’s sweetie. And – spoiler alert – a typical heart-shaped box of chocolates packs in nearly 1,000 calories and more than 120 grams of sugar! So if you’re looking for something that heart-shaped sweet that’s also GOOD for your sweetie (or at least not terrible!), you’ll want to tune in to today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it as we Get the Skinny with Molly on her top picks for Valentine’s sweets.

LOVE IT!

Living Raw Truffles – raw, vegan, GF

Ingredients include organic cacao powder, cacao butter, coconut oil, agave, cacao nibs…

Per truffle: 60 calories, 9 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar (Molly’s favorite: Kickin’ Cayenne Truffles)

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries – no sugar added, vegan, GF

Four ingredients: Swerve, coconut oil, 100% dark chocolate, and strawberries.

Super simple: Combine 1/2 cup coconut oil with four ounces of 100% dark chocolate bar, broken into pieces.

Heat on stove, stir until chocolate is completely melted. Add one cup Swerve Sweetener, stirring until thoroughly dissolved. Drizzle over frozen strawberries and it’ll harden within seconds.

LIKE IT!

Ghirardelli Valentine’s “Dark” Chocolate Squares & Dove “Dark” Chocolate Promises

Not really “dark” chocolate; Dove Dark is 60% cocoa according to the company

Nutrition info per piece: 60 calories, 5-8 grams carbs, 4.5-6 grams sugar

First ingredient is sugar

Mo’s Dark Chocolate Bacon Bar

55 calories and 4 grams sugar per square

First ingredient is bittersweet chocolate (cocoa, sugar, cocoa butter), followed by bacon, sugar, sea salt

HATE IT!

Heart-Shaped Skittles, Starbursts

34-46 grams of sugar in every palm-sized plastic heart!

Sugar & corn syrup are first two ingredients

Artificial food dyes red 40, yellow 5, yellow 6, blue 1

Sugar Free Chocolate & Dark Chocolate (e.g. Whitman’s and Russel Stover’s Sugar-Free Chocolate)

5% cocoa; Per ounce: approximately 150 calories, 16 grams carbs, 0 sugar, 14 grams sugar alcohols…

Ingredients include maltitol, chocolate, cocoa butter, milk fat, soy lecithin, sucralose

Label states that “excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect”

:

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD