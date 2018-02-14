× Get the Skinny: #AlcoholFreeFor40 Challenge + Seed’s Avocado Cilantro Mockgarita!

Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent, and whether we’re Catholic or not, many of us give up something for Lent – and that “something” is often alcohol. So here’s the #AlcoholFreeFor40 Challenge: Use this time for a self-experiment to see what’s really happening inside of your body during this detox. And make it easier than ever to stick with your #AlcoholFreeFor40 resolution with Seed’s Avocado Cilantro Mockgarita!

THE CHALLENGE:

Give up all alcohol from Ash Wednesday until Easter. Establish the following pre-Challenge metrics, and repeat again at end of Challenge to see the impact that going alcohol-free has on your body:

1. Weight

2. Close-up photo of face; details of eyes and skin in particular

3. Labs:

CBC (Complete Blood Count)

Liver panel including enzymes AST & ALT

Lipid Panel (includes triglycerides, which can be affected by alcohol),

GGT (Gamma glutamyl transferase, a specific liver test that’s most affected by alcohol)

Vitamin B12 and Folate Panel

hs-CRP (high-sensitivity C-reactive protein; a marker of inflammation)

ESR (sedimentation rate; a marker of inflammation)

POTENTIAL BENEFITS: Less inflammation, better sleep, less anxiety, improved mood, energy, potential weight loss

NOTES:

· Join the #AlcoholFreeFor40 Facebook Group for inspiration, to follow the journey of others, and to share your own experiences, successes, mocktail recipes, and photos.

· Molly will be offering weekly reminders, tips & recipes via social media (@mollykimballRD ) on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram), using the hashtag #AlcoholFreeFor40.

· Share your own experiences on social media, using the hashtag #AlcoholFreeFor40

You can also email Molly (molly@mollykimball.com) to accept the challenge and keep in touch throughout to let her know how you’re doing. All personal information will be kept confidential.

Eat Fit Avocado-Cilantro Mockgarita by Seed | 1330 Prytania St, NOLA | (504) 302-2599

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

1/4 avocado

5 cilantro leaves

1/4 lime

1/4 lemon

1 ounce fresh orange juice

1 ounce apple juice

Instructions:

Muddle avocado and cilantro in the bottom of a glass. Squeeze in lemon and lime. Add ice, orange juice, and apple juice. Mix well and serve.

Per serving: 105 calories, 7.5 grams fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 13 mg sodium, 10 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 1 gram protein

