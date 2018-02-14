Boiled crawfish prices increase due to high demand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--Due to an abnormally cold winter, Crawfish are in limited supply this season which could have an effect on your wallet.

Like other Louisiana residents , they rode rode out the recent cold by bundling up. Except, when the crustaceans burrow into the mud to ward off the chill, they enter a special dormant state.

Which means they haven't been feeding and growing, hence why there are fewer to harvest and driving prices up for crawfish lovers for the time being.

Experts are predicting a delayed season this year due to cold weather and low water levels. However, they're hoping for a jumbo haul once the water warms up.