Amtrak train hits trailer in Slidell

SLIDELL – Crews are on the scene of a train crash at the intersection of Highway 11 and Brownswitch Road.

WGNO viewer Allan Williams sent in pictures from the scene that show St. Tammany Fire District One vehicles and at least one ambulance at the scene.

The train struck a dump truck pulling a trailer with a piece of heavy construction equipment that was across the tracks.

No further information is available at this time.

