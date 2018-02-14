‘American Idol’ winner Fantasia Barrino’s nephew shot and killed in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified the teen who was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Greensboro, North Carolina as the nephew of “American Idol” and Grammy-winning singer Fantasia Barrino, according to a news release.
Tyquan Vonricco Washington, 18, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hyde Drive at 10:54 a.m. Washington’s father recording artist Ricco Barrino, whose real name is Kassim Vonricco Washington.
Emergency crews performed life-saving measures but Washington was pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital.
David Lee White Jr., 21, of Greensboro, has been arrested in connection with the shooting. White is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Guilford County Jail without bond.
Ricco Barrino posted a heartfelt love letter to his son on Instagram upon learning of his death.
A love letter to my son. dear son I needed to write this sooner but it's funny how life make you aware of your own unconscious procrastinations. I wanted you to know that from the depths of my heart your daddy loves you and he always has. I remember holding you for the first time that's when I knew that I had to do something other than work in somebody's factory so that one day you could look up to me. As I write this letter with tears streaming down my face I want you to know that I showed you tough love because I knew you were something special. I never forget the first time that me and your mother took you to gymnastics for tryouts. I remember the lady walking over to us and telling us that we would have to wait behind a long list of other kids lol I guess she didn't know what my kid was capable of because when she turned around she spotted you turning somersaults as if you were in the US Olympics. I remember her immediately turning around and tell us have your kid here next week! I remember your mother smiling from ear to ear because she knew that the people really didn't want you in their program until they seen what you could do. I knew you were special when you came out the womb I remember watching you run fast and play with your uncle Zay with your little plats in your hair those high cheekbones like your mother and that little raspy chuckle you used to do while you had on your number seven air Jordans that was so small they look like little lightning Rods as you ran across the floor and wrestled with your uncle. I knew you were special when all the older kids wanted to hang with you. I knew you were leader at that moment and All the way up to your first big 18th birthday. I'll never forget that birthday I was smiling from ear to ear telling everybody in the studio that my son is finally becoming a man. I wanted to be there every day for you and there wasn't a day that went by I didn't wonder where you were. Well on this day you became a bigger man when you put on a pair of wings and did what I have yet to do. So you show me your leadership skills. you go join hands with your grandma and kiss for me. You sing loud for me up there. Love dad🌹 R.i.p T.W
Ricco Barrino’s manager said he and Washington’s mother are heartbroken.
Ricco Barrino said he knew his son had gotten into some trouble but was turning his life around, his manager said. Washington aspired to be a musician like his dad. He was even recently working on a mixtape.
Fantasia Barrino, a High Point native, rose to fame as the winner of the third season of “American Idol” in 2004 and won a Grammy for her single “Bittersweet.”