Year of the Wave? With high hopes, TU announces '18 FB slate

Tulane announced its 2018 football schedule Tuesday, one the Wave hopes ends with its first bowl bid in five seasons.

Tulane will open at Yulman Stadium against Wake Forest Thursday August 30th. The Wave will play at Ohio State Saturday September 22nd.

Tulane’s league opener will be at home against Memphis on Friday September 28th.

Here’s the slate that head coach Willie Fritz will face in his third season.

August 30th Wake Forest (Thurs)

September 8th Nicholls

September 15th at UAB

September 22nd at Ohio State

September 28th Memphis (Fri)

October 6th at Cincinnati

October 20th SMU (Hall of fame weekend)

October 27th at Tulsa

November 3rd at South Florida

November 10th ECU (homecoming)

November 15th at Houston (Thurs)

November 24th Navy