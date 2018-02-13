Would you eat it? King Cake Bread Pudding!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

If you have any leftover king cake (what's that?) then here's the perfect recipe for you! Test Kitchen Taylor is turning King Cake into Bread Pudding - and the newsroom approves!

King Cake Bread Pudding

One large dry king cake

2 sticks of unsalted butter, melted

3 cups of milk

4 eggs

2 cups sugar

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Purple, green and yellow sanding sugar

To dry out the king cake, cut the king cake into slices and leave open all night. This will dry it out and make it hard, which makes it easier for the bread to soak up the mixture.

Rip up the slices and cover in melted butter in a 9 by 13 pan.

Let stand for 30 minutes.

Mix together eggs and sugar, then add in milk, nutmeg, and cinnamon.

Pour liquid mixture over bread and let stand for up to two hours - the longer the better!

Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until firm.

Let stand 5 minutes and top with colored sugars!

Enjoy!

