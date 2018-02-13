× Valentine’s Day Gifting Essentials!

NEW ORLEANS – Mardi Gras is here and this year, that means Valentine’s Day is here! Here’s our list of some great gifts for your honey, baby, and bestie!

1. For your mom

The PediPocket is ultra-soft, and covers you from head to toe! The best part: it has a clever and spacious foot pocket to make sure your toes stay warm and toasty. Perfect to tell your mom how much you love an appreciate her!

2. For your bestie

Evil Queen is stepping up the game when it comes to candles! Their scents are delicious, and their sassy labels are everything. A perfect gift for your best girl. Some favorites include Forever Alone and Can’t Adult Today. Check out their Lousiana & Mississippi retailers.

3. For your pet

Sometimes love stinks. Sometimes it smells like puppy breath! Rebel Dawg has Valentine’s swag for ‘the real love of your life,’ your adorable cuddly friend. Their hysterical personalized tags will make your pet feel fierce! Some cute options: “My Mom’s Single” or “Hey Baby, Do You Pee Here Often?”

4. For your sister

Andrea’s Vinyl Shoppe has some of the best personalized gifts year round! (You know I own her Matte Black Tumbler. It’s ah-mazing!) This Valentine’s Day style is extra cute. Conversation Heart Wine Glasses?! A perfect functional gift to show your sis how much you care, and how sassy you still are!

5. For your girlfriend

Okay, boys! It’s your time to shine. Flowers, teddy bears, and dinner, but most importantly: chocolate! Head to Sucre for a gorgeous and delicious box of chocolates for your girlfriend.

6. For your boyfriend

Your boyfriend WILL love this! ZKPortraits Workshop has the coolest portraits, modeled after your boyfriend’s favorite cartoon. Bobs Burgers to Rick and Morty to the Simpsons, these portraits are super cool.

7. For your wife

Thanks to Reagan Charleston Jewelry, there’s no need to wonder what to get your wife this Valentine’s Day. The Sun King Necklace is a perfect piece to show her how much she means to you.

6. For your husband

Water Meter Cufflinks are the perfect gift from Perlis, this Valentine’s Day. Your husband will love their edgy design.

6. For yourself

I mean, who couldn’t use another pair of shoes? Treat yo’self! Privileged Shoes prides themselves on being fashion forward at a fraction of the cost. These 99% vegan shoes will help you stand out from the crown. Yaaas queen.