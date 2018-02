NEW ORLEANS – It’s finally Mardi Gras Day 2018.

That means Mardi Gras Indians, Rex, Zulu, coconuts, barbecue on the parade route, costumes, family, and more coconuts if you’re lucky.

People from near and far were out in the street dancing and partying at the break of dawn, and they’ll be out there until the party ends at midnight.

