NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a double shooting at the intersection of Union and Carondelet Streets.

Initial reports show two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened a block away from the spot where Rex toasted the queen just hours earlier.

Witnesses tell our crew that the shooting happened after two teens got into a fight. They say one victim was shot in the head. The other was hit in the leg.

The shooter got away.

