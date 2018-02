× NOPD responding to second parade route shooting

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is responding to a shooting along the Uptown Parade route.

At least one man was shot near Second Street and St. Charles Avenue, according to the NOPD.

Earlier this afternoon, two men were shot a block away from the spot where Rex toasted the queen just hours earlier.

That first shooting happened after two teens got into a fight.

One victim was shot in the head. The other was hit in the leg.