King for a Day: Argus rolls in Metairie, woos crowds with his singing

METAIRIE, La. -- Argus King Michael Maenza said he's only agree to serve as top royalty this year under one condition: that his 5-year-old son got to serve as his page.

So it was, and the two started their magical ride through the streets of Metairie just before 10 a.m.

The crowds were as big as ever as parades rolled through Metairie.

Maenza has been known to sing a tune or two when taking part in the revelry of Mardi Gras, and today, he didn't disappoint.

Watch the video above to see King Argus' rendition of "Sweet Caroline."

Happy Mardi Gras, everyone.