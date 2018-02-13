Cookin’ with Nino: Fast Meals with Rouses Cajun Specialty Meats

Rouses Cajun Specialty Meats

Selection varies at each store, and there will be cooking instructions for each item on the packaging.

Group 1:

Method for preparing the:

  • Spinach corn bread dressing stuffed bone in chicken breast
  • Crawfish corn bread dressing stuffed center cut pork chop
  • Green onion sausage stuffed chicken thighs wrapped in bacon

Remove from the packaging and place on a greased cookie sheet.  Cook at 350 degrees in a preheated oven for 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 180 degrees.

Group 2:

Method for preparing the:

  • Green Onion stuffed Jalapenos bacon wrapped
  • Cheddar cheese stuffed Jalapenos bacon wrapped
  • Boudin stuffed Jalapenos bacon wrapped
  • Green onion sausage stuffed Mushrooms

Remove from the packaging and place on a greased cookie sheet.  Cook at 350 degrees in a preheated oven for 45 minutes.

 

