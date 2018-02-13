× Cookin’ with Nino: Fast Meals with Rouses Cajun Specialty Meats

Rouses Cajun Specialty Meats

Selection varies at each store, and there will be cooking instructions for each item on the packaging.

Group 1:

Method for preparing the:

Spinach corn bread dressing stuffed bone in chicken breast

Crawfish corn bread dressing stuffed center cut pork chop

Green onion sausage stuffed chicken thighs wrapped in bacon

Remove from the packaging and place on a greased cookie sheet. Cook at 350 degrees in a preheated oven for 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 180 degrees.

Group 2:

Method for preparing the:

Green Onion stuffed Jalapenos bacon wrapped

Cheddar cheese stuffed Jalapenos bacon wrapped

Boudin stuffed Jalapenos bacon wrapped

Green onion sausage stuffed Mushrooms

Remove from the packaging and place on a greased cookie sheet. Cook at 350 degrees in a preheated oven for 45 minutes.