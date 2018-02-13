Cookin’ with Nino: Fast Meals with Rouses Cajun Specialty Meats
Selection varies at each store, and there will be cooking instructions for each item on the packaging.
Group 1:
Method for preparing the:
- Spinach corn bread dressing stuffed bone in chicken breast
- Crawfish corn bread dressing stuffed center cut pork chop
- Green onion sausage stuffed chicken thighs wrapped in bacon
Remove from the packaging and place on a greased cookie sheet. Cook at 350 degrees in a preheated oven for 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 180 degrees.
Group 2:
Method for preparing the:
- Green Onion stuffed Jalapenos bacon wrapped
- Cheddar cheese stuffed Jalapenos bacon wrapped
- Boudin stuffed Jalapenos bacon wrapped
- Green onion sausage stuffed Mushrooms
Remove from the packaging and place on a greased cookie sheet. Cook at 350 degrees in a preheated oven for 45 minutes.