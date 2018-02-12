× WATCH: Northshore Advances to the Semifinals after 4-3 win over Mount Carmel

SLIDELL, La. — Northshore High School girls’ soccer team defeated the defending state championships, Mount Carmel Cubs, Monday night in Slidell.

Mount Carmel jumped to a 1-0 lead from a Sydney Blue goal in the 26th minute. In the second half the Panthers would answer back Abby Chase’s goal in the 48th minute would tie the game at one, then Carley Chase would give the Panthers lead later on.

The defending champs would come back and tie things up with one of two goals of the night by Maddy Murret in the 56th minute.

Thirteen minutes later Megan Kittrell would give Northshore the lead at 3-2. The Cubs’ Murret again with another goal that would even the score at 3-3. In stoppage time, with a just minutes remaining Northshore’s Britney Bertram drew a penalty inside the goalie box to set-up a penalty kick.

Bertram would kick the eventual game winner and help the Northshore Panthers move on to semifinal game against St. Scholastica.