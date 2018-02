Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. --The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse rolled in Bay St. Louis Monday.

The Krewe gets its name from the Navy schooner, the USS Seahorse, led by captain Johnson and 13 seamen who fought the British Navy in the Battle of the Bay during the War of 1812.

The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse is known for their golf carts and pirate themes.

It's a way to bring revelry and economic development into the quaint seaside town.