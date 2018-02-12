Spike Lee talks about his Mardi Gras ride with Zulu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Second only to Mardi Gras, Lundi Gras is one of the biggest celebrations in New Orleans. The day brings a huge crowd to Woldenberg Park along the riverfront.

The crowd loves the live music and all the food. But the real reason they're there is to see the king of Zulu arrive with his queen and their entourage.

This year, the krewe could hear even louder cheers because of its grand marshal, filmmaker Spike Lee.

After arriving by Coast Guard cutter with the Zulu royalty, Lee spoke with WGNO about the honor of riding on Mardi Gras morning with the krewe.

"Tradition, the culture, and this is the second time I'm the grand marshal for the Zulus. And they don't just put anybody in that position, so I'm happy," Lee said.

Not only is the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club known for its parade and lavish ball, but the organization also works to help the community in as many ways as it can. It's part of the honor for Lee.