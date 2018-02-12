Pup News: Meet Petunia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Petunia is a female, adult American Staffordshire Terrier & English Bulldog Mix and she is looking for her forever home. She loves snuggling, napping, and long car rides while listening to the radio. She is extremely affectionate, gentle, and loving. She enjoys the company of others, but also does well on her own. People seem to think that she's very cute. They even stop Petunia on the street to tell her how adorable she is! She enjoys walks, but has a little trouble when they go on for too long. She gets especially distracted when she sees a cat – she’d rather not be around them at all. Petunia doesn’t need much, she's a pretty amenable dog that can adapt to any situation. She really loves having a nice chair to curl up in… and if you’re in the seat with her, even better! At a humble 60 lbs, she believes that she can make the perfect lapdog.

For more info, email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org for an application. The adoption fee is $200 and includes neuter, shots, a chip and heartworm treatment if needed.

