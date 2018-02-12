Photos: Zulu’s Lundi Gras Festival at Woldenberg Park

NEW ORLEANS – Twist reporter Kenny Lopez spent the morning with the Krewe of Zulu at the 25th annual Lundi Gras Festival at Woldenberg Park.

The annual festival features food, music, giveaways, and special appearances by Zulu officials and members.

And if you’re lucky, you can even walk away with a coveted Zulu coconut the day before the parade!

Hundreds of Zulu fans flocked to Woldenberg Park this morning despite the chill in the air.

Check out some of Kenny’s pictures from the event!