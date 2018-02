Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The 25th annual Orpheuscapade, the extravagant ball that starts when the Krewe of Orpheus parade rolls into the Convention Center downtown, went off without a hitch Lundi Gras night.

Performers included Big Freedia, Amanda Shaw, Deacon John and more.

Harry Connick, Jr., is a celebrity rider and one of the founders of Orpheus. He and Captain Sonny Borey created the parade 25 years ago.

Here are some pics from tonight's festivities: