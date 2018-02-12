× Motown beat down: Pelicans lose by 15 at Detroit

DETROIT — Anthony Davis continues his stellar play against the Detroit Pistons.

Davis scored 38 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and had 2 blocks as the Pelicans won at Detroit Monday night 118-103.

Davis has scored 68 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in two games against the Pistons this season. New Orleans has won 19 of the last 20 games played between the two teams.

Jrue Holiday had 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Pelicans stayed one half game ahead of the Clippers for the 8th spot in the West. The Clippers won Monday night at Brooklyn.

Nikola Mirotic had 21 points as the New Orleans bench outscored their Detroit counterparts 43-33.

The Pelicans, 30-26, won their second consecutive game.

They host the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night.