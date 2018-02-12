× Mixed bag of weather to wrap up Carnival

A chilly afternoon on the way for your Lundi Gras. The cold front from the weekend currently sits right along the coast near the mouth of the river. Much cooler air has filtered in behind that front, and temperatures are struggling to warm up.

We’re only going to see highs in the mid 50s for your Monday afternoon. That coupled with a lot of cloud cover and north winds in the teens will mean chilly conditions.

You’ll want to bundle up if you are heading out.

For your Mardi Gras look for a warmer day. We’ll see highs warm into the mid 60s through the afternoon. A little chilly to start the day with low 50s early in the morning.

There may also be a few passing showers through the afternoon. While nothing major, it may be a good idea to take an umbrella just to be safe.

Overall though considering small rain chances, it should be pretty good to wrap up the season.