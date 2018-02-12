Jefferson City Buzzards announce Grand Marshal for 128th Mardi Gras Day march

NEW ORLEANS – The Jefferson City Buzzards have named fourth generation Buzzard Bobby Blaise as this year’s Grand Marshal.

The Buzzards have been marching on Mardi Gras Day since 1890.

This year will mark the 128th consecutive Mardi Gras for the marching club, making Blaise the perfect Grand Marshal to oversee the event, according to the club.

Blaise’s father Robert Blaise, Jr., was Grand Marshal in 1983, and Bobby’s grandparents had their wedding reception at the Buzzard Hall in 1956.

Bobby Blaise can trace his lineage with the Buzzards back to his great-great uncles, who marched with the club in the 1940s and 1950s.

The Buzzards will start out at 7:00 a.m. on Mardi Gras Day at Audubon Park and Laurel Street before winding around Uptown, making their way to St. Charles and Napoleon Avenue, and marching down the traditional St. Charles route to Canal following Zulu.