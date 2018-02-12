× Free Lundi Gras Festival takes over Woldenberg Park

NEW ORLEANS — The Lundi Gras Festival celebrates its 25th year in 2018 with another fun-filled day at Woldenberg Park on the Mississippi riverfront.

The celebration is hosted by the 800 members of the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club on February 12th.

The free festival runs from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm. It features food, music, arts, and crafts, along with an up-close look at Zulu’s iconic characters.

World-renowned and Grammy award winning entertainers will perform on three different stages.

Some of this year’s acts include DJ Jubilee, the Pin Stripe Jazz Band, Amanda Shaw & the Cute Guys, Rebirth Brass Band, the Original Pinettes Brass Band, Dwayne Doopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, along with a selection of local school bands, among others.

Guests can sample local bites from Jack Dempsey’s Restaurant, The Praline Connection, Chubb’s Backyard BBQ, Dunbar’s Creole Restaurant, just to name a few.