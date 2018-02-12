Argus & Zulu! Lundi Gras meeting of the royal courts in Kenner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER, La. -- Royalty from the Krewe of Argus and the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club met Monday morning in Rivertown. The festivities started at Kenner Heritage Hall on Williams Boulevard, for their 20th annual Lundi Gras celebration.

The meeting of the courts was held around 10:45 AM. The King and Queen of Argus greeted and welcomed the King and Queen of Zulu to their community. Then Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn spoke and gave a toast, while the royalty addressed a small group inside Heritage Hall. That was followed by an invitation-only lunch. About an hour later, at 11:45 AM, Argus and Zulu royalty secondlined down Williams Boulevard!

The band, Mojeaux, took the stage set up around 400 Williams Boulevard at 11 AM. They're set to perform till 3 PM. There’s also food and craft vendors!