Two die in St. James Parish crash; impairment suspected

ST. JAMES PARISH — State Police say impairment and speed are suspected factors in an early morning crash that killed two people in St. James Parish.

According to a news release, troopers responded before 2 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 11) to a one-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 61 south of I-10.

Ricardo Wallace, 29, and 21-year-old Corin Wallace, both of LaPlace, died in the crash.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that Ricardo Wallace was traveling southbound on U.S. 61 in a 2008 Audi sedan.

Evidence shows Ricardo Wallace was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle began to overturn and struck a tree before becoming submerged in the bayou.

Ricardo and Corin Wallace were pronounced dead at the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash and a toxicology sample will be taken from Ricardo Wallace for analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that impaired driving continues to be a major problem throughout Louisiana. Whether impaired through alcohol, drugs, or a combination of the two, the consequences of driving while impaired remain the same. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.